Trick-or-treaters walked and collected candy at businesses during the annual Monsters on Main Sip’n Shop held in downtown Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Everything from princesses to monsters walked the streets of downtown Laurinburg on Saturday afternoon for the Monsters on Main Sip’n Shop.

The annual event sees downtown merchants opening their doors not just to shoppers but children both in and out of costumes.

“It’s been a great day with a good crowd,” said Community Development Director Walker McCoy. “I think it’s a great way for people to get in and meet some of our downtown merchants and it’s a beautiful day to be out here walking Main Street.”

Kicking off the day’s events was a Farmer’s Market in McDuffie Square, which included everything from pastries, crochet gifts, earrings, honey and fresh produce.

This year’s event saw many new faces coming downtown, according to Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English who was in the festive mood as well dressed up as the King of Hearts.

“It’s been a beautiful day and we’ve been seeing a lot of new faces,” English said. “It’s a really fun event that the whole community can take part in. It’s always fun to see everyone dressed up and walking downtown.”

One of the new faces included the Hunt family consisting of Marcus, Sabrina, Sequoia, and Waylon, who were all out at the event for the first time.

“We really enjoyed it,” Sabrina said. “It’s a lot easier and safer for us to take the kids to events like this during the day rather than trick or treating at night. They had a great time and it’s definitely something we’ll come back to next year.”

Another first-time group downtown trick or treating was Ashley Jacobs along with Kendall Jacobs, Preston Jacobs, and Elizabeth Tanner.

“It gives us something to do for the kids today,” Ashley said. “So far it’s been cool and they’re enjoying themselves.”