Scotland County Schools Board of Education Vice Chair Carolyn Banks was selected as a Distinguished Afterschool Champion for her recent service as the director of the SYSTEM After-School Program at Partners in Ministry.

RALEIGH — Scotland County Schools Board Member Carolyn Banks was recognized as a 2023 Afterschool Champion by The North Carolina Center for Afterschool Programs on Oct. 26 during the Lights On Afterschool reception in Raleigh.

Lights On Afterschool is an annual nationwide campaign celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities.

Banks was selected as Distinguished Afterschool Champion for her recent service as the Director of the SYSTEM After-School Program at Partners in Ministry, where she has created countless STEM opportunities for her students, including STEM labs, NASA Challenge projects, parent activities, field trips and others. She is committed to providing early exposure to STEM learning and careers and to helping the students in her community to develop a STEM identity.

Banks is the daughter of the late Samuel and Annie B. McClennahan, wife of Arthemas Banks Sr. and mother to three sons and grandmother to 11 grandchildren. She is a retired teacher with over 30 years of working in public education and holds both principal and superintendent certifications. She currently serves on the Scotland County School Board as vice-chair. She continues to work full-time as the director of Partners In Ministry 21st Century After-school STEM program. She has served as president of NC Technology Education Teachers Association and on the NCTEA Professional Development committee and as a presenter for NCDPI and ITEEA. She earned a Ph.D. in Leadership in Education specializing in Educational Administration from Capella University in 2013 with a dissertation title of STEM: Instructional Strategies Used by Effective Teachers In North Carolina. She also earned a Master Degree in Technology Education from NC A&T State University.

Banks is a researcher and dedicated believer in providing opportunities for students in STEM/STEAM education. She has worked with NC DPI, NASA, the National Science Foundation, and Hofstra University promoting STEM integration and Design Challenges for students. Her mission in life is to serve the students of Scotland County by helping to provide opportunities that will allow them to learn in a supportive environment that fosters learning and exploration. Furthermore, Banks’ commitment in life is to help provide a safe place that allows students to “just be myself,” as her former students have shared.

“We are so excited to be among the millions of Americans celebrating the importance and impact of Afterschool and expanded learning programs through this Lights On Afterschool event,” said NC CAP Director Elizabeth Anderson. “We are so proud of North Carolina’s afterschool programs and providers. The work they do is both joyful and challenging, and they change children’s lives every day by providing them with enrichment, support, and unique opportunities for identity development.”

About 100 attendees joined the celebration at which Governor Roy Cooper, Senator Sydney Batch and Senator Jay Chaudhuri presented the Afterschool Champions with their awards.

“North Carolina is a top-10 state for after-school programs, driven in part by a 96 percent parent satisfaction rate, and I’m one of those overwhelmingly satisfied parents,” said Senator Sydney Batch before presenting honorees with their awards. “From the bottom of my heart and from families everywhere ― thank you for educating our children while we are at work, thank you for giving us the peace of mind that our children are safe while in your care, and thank you for dedicating your professional careers to molding the character and intelligence of our future leaders.”