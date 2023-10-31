LAURINBURG — Local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Becca Hughes and her branch office administrator, Aimee Barfield Williams, recently formed a team to participate in the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at Aberdeen Lake Park.

In addition to the Becca Hughes – Edward JonesTeam, more than 100 other teams and more than 500 participants joined the local walk that raised more than $102,000 to help battle the disease, exceeding the goal of $60,000.

Alzheimer’s is one of the most expensive diseases, with a lifetime cost of care of more than $392,000, according to the Alzheimer’s Association Disease Facts and Figures. Additionally, more than 6 million Americans live with the disease today, and more than 11 million family members and friends serve as Alzheimer’s caregivers.

Since launching an alliance with the Alzheimer’s Association in 2016, Edward Jones has committed to contributing $50 million over a 10-year period. This is the largest ever pledged by a corporate sponsor to the Alzheimer’s Association. The funds will help enhance access to care and support programs, expand education materials for Edward Jones clients and associates, and advance critical Alzheimer’s research.

On a national level, Edward Jones continues to serve as a National Presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, with over 600 walks across the U.S., the world’s largest event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research.

“Supporting the Alzheimer’s Association® to find a cure for this terrible disease is something we are passionate about at Edward Jones,” said Hughes. “In our work and our personal lives, we have witnessed not only the physical toll this takes on families but also the financial drain. That’s why we partner with the Alzheimer’s Association®, both at a national level and here in Scotland and surrounding counties.”

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s disease, the work of the Alzheimer’s Association® and resources for families living with Alzheimer’s, visit www.alz.org.