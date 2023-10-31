Friday’s winning team at the Live Like Madison Playing Fore a Cure Golf Tournament was Dave Marsh, Bruce Hammill, Daniel Perdue and Michah Vugrinec with a score of 55; while second place went to the team made up of Luke Hunter, Jeremy Kuhn, Steve Lassiter and James Sawyer with a score of 56.

The foursome of Chip Wells, Joel Hartwell, Rick Stout and Stuart Blount with a score of 57 won Saturday’s installment of the Live Like Madison Playing Fore a Cure Golf Tournament; while Greg Jorgensen, Keith Keller, Ryan Kells, and Jameson Barfield came in second place with a score of 58.

LAURINBURG — People flocked to Scotch Meadows Country Club over the weekend to participate in the fourth annual Playing “Fore” a Cure golf tournament and online Silent Auction sponsored by the Live Like Madison Foundation.

At 10:30 a.m. each day, music blared from loudspeakers as streams of golf carts rolled off in different directions to their starting holes, with many players decked out in flamingo fashions in a tribute to Madison Fedak.

“Playing Fore a Cure is one of our most popular tournaments, as you can tell by the turnout,” Retired Golf Pro Chip Wells said. “We get a lot of compliments on this event every year. People come out and have a good time- it’s almost like a party. The volunteers who work for Live Like Madison work really hard on it. It’s not put together a week or a month before, they work on it year-round. It’s outstanding and for a great cause.”

Each day was played as its own separate Captain’s Choice tournament with 31 teams (124 people) competing on Friday and 28 teams (112 people) competing on Saturday. There were also contests and prizes for putting and closest to the pin and longest drive.

Poole Automotive offered a 2021 Mustang GT to anyone who made a hole-in-one (sadly, no one did). Players were also told to keep their eyes out for six mini flamingos hidden throughout the course’s 18 holes. Anyone lucky enough to find a flamingo could turn it in for a choice of myriad gift cards.

The putting green was set up for Hit and Get. For $20, one could putt for a prize, and if they hit it, you won it. Prizes ranged from grill sets to bottles of wine and booze.

Friday’s winning team was Dave Marsh, Bruce Hammill, Daniel Perdue and Michah Vugrinec with a score of 55; while second place went to the team made up of Luke Hunter, Jeremy Kuhn, Steve Lassiter and James Sawyer with a score of 56.

The foursome of Chip Wells, Joel Hartwell, Rick Stout and Stuart Blount with a score of 57 won Saturday; while Greg Jorgensen, Keith Keller, Ryan Kells, and Jameson Barfield came in second place with a score of 58.

Golfer Patrick Martin said this is his second year playing in the tournament.

“It’s a great event for a great cause, and the fellowship is a big thing too. We just really enjoy it,” Patrick said.

Aside from golf, there was also a silent online auction with over 100 items to bid on like cakes, cookies, event tents, dishes, liquor, coolers, artwork and more.

There was a 50/50 raffle and Jim McNeill won $412. Laura Fedak, Madison’s mother and director and founder of LLM, was teary-eyed when he promptly donated it back to Live Like Madison.

Over 60 local businesses and individuals sponsored the event with donations ranging from $250 to $5000. Dunkin Donuts provided coffee and donuts each morning and lunch was provided by KFC both days.

The tournament is LLM”s biggest fundraiser. Last year, it raised over $100,000 for pediatric cancer research. Live Like Madison, Inc. (LLM) is a 501(c)3 dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting children and families impacted by the disease, and building awareness in communities through education and events.

LLM was established to honor 7-year-old Madison Fedak who lost her life to osteosarcoma in December 2019 and was born out of a promise that Madison’s mother made to her to do everything she could to fight the disease. LLM’s programs include community blood drives in Madison’s hometown, Laurinburg, NC which potentially helped to save more than 4,000 lives to date. To learn more about LLM, visit livelikemadison.org.