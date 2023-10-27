LAURINBURG — Another 160 people have cast their ballots early in the 2023 municipal elections this week bringing the total to 355 since polls opened at the Scotland County Board of Elections.

One-stop early voting will be held at the Scotland County Board of Elections Conference Room. The voting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Registered voters who live within the boundaries of Gibson, Laurinburg, Maxton and Wagram may vote in the municipal election on Election Day which is Nov. 7. Municipal contests include the mayor and members of the governing board.

Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County BOE, has debunked false information spread about the voter identification requirement this election cycle.

“From what I have been told multiple times today is that someone is telling the community that they will not be able to vote unless they have the photo ID card issued by our office,” stated via email on Tuesday.

The Scotland County BOE will accept any of the following that is unexpired, or expired for one year or less:

— North Carolina driver’s license

— State ID from the NCDMV (also called “non-operator ID”)

— Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, District of Columbia, or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election)

— U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

— North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections

— College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections

— State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections

Note: A voter 65 or older may use an expired form of acceptable ID if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday.

Any of the following, regardless of whether the ID contains an expiration or issuance date are accepted:

— Military or veterans ID card (with photo) issued by the U.S. government

— Tribal enrollment card (with photo) issued by a tribe recognized by the state or a tribe recognized by the federal government

— ID card (with photo) issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the State of North Carolina for a public assistance program (Note: Although this is an acceptable form under North Carolina law, the State Board is not aware of any such ID in circulation that contains a photo. All IDs for voting are required to have a photo.)

Whose on the ballot?

In Laurinburg, at least one race is guaranteed to be competitive.

Incumbent Mayor James “Jim” Willis will have to win more votes than Loretta McNeill to retain another four-year term on the council. Incumbent Mary Jo Adams currently faces no opposition for the District 2 seat on the council. Neither does incumbent Rosemary Rainer, who represents District 1.

In Gibson, Gwen Arrigon filed for a seat on the Board of Commissioners instead of seeking reelection to her current mayor seat. Also filing for the two available commissioner seats were Myra Tyndall, Gregory Leech and Ronnie Hudson. Incumbent commissioners Josh Byrd and Jerry Glover did not seek reelection. Archie Herring is the sole candidate to file for a two-year term as mayor.

Incumbent commissioners Kendrick Thomas and Lori Reynolds, the sitting mayor Robert McLaughlin of Wagram and Iasia Wells are each vying for seats on the Wagram Board of Commissioners. McLaughlin was initially elected a commissioner on the board. Following the death of the elected mayor George Purcell in February, McLaughlin was named mayor by fellow commissioners.

Chad Bailey and Barbara McRae Pierce are vying for the mayor seat, resulting in another competitive mayoral race in Scotland County.

Incumbent commissioner Cullen Edwards did not file during the two-week filing period.

In Wagram, the election year when three council members are up for reelection, the two individuals that receive the most votes will be elected to a four-year term. The individual who received the third highest vote is elected to a two-year term.

While in Maxton, incumbents Toni Bethea and Paul McDowell will face Michael Hines, Charnette Murphy, Robert Macy and James McDougald, all of whom are seeking election to three seats up for grabs.

Elizabeth Gilmore, the third incumbent commissioner, did not file for reelection.

Also not filing for reelection in Maxton is the seated mayor, Paul Davis. Christopher McDougal, Emmett “Chip” Morton and Shelman Spencer are each seeking the mayoral seat.

Since Maxton is in dual counties, its results will reflect voters in Scotland and Robeson counties.ble for any contests in November.