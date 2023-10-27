PEMBROKE — The Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host a “Tales of Endurance: The Fight for Federal Recognition” panel discussion on Nov. 7.

The event will be held inside the Upchurch Auditorium at James A. Thomas Hall, beginning at 2 p.m.

The guest panel will include Wendy Moore, Lumbee Tribal Council member, Lydia Locklear, deputy tribal attorney for Catawba Nation and Joshua Richardson, legal counsel for the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe.

The discussion will delve into the intricacies of tribes becoming federally recognized. The insightful session will bring advocates and community leaders together to share their experiences and expertise, addressing key topics such as the historical context of federal recognition, the legal and bureaucratic processes involved, the socio-cultural impact of recognition, and the economic implications for tribal and cultural preservation.

This event is open to the public. Registration is not required for attendance.