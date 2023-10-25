LAURINBURG — Sallie McCoy has walked the halls of the I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School as a student, parent and teacher since the 1970s.

Moving forward McCoy sees many more years of walking the facility’s halls in its new capacity as the I. Ellis Johnson Community Center.

On Tuesday, McCoy was among other alumni, local elected officials, and other Scotland County leaders, who came out to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated community center. During the event, those in attendance had a chance to tour the facility and meet the staff who will oversee its operation.

“They did a real good job,” McCoy said. “Everything has changed compared to when we were little kids.”

Jimmy Watkins, Class of ‘68, also noticed a great change in the school, for the better.

“I wish it was like this when I was going to school. You can look at it and tell it is better … It’s a big improvement,” Watkins said.

Out of all the updates made to the school, what McCoy and fellow classmate, Janet Rainer, most appreciated was the renovated bathrooms.

The bathrooms were nothing like that … We noticed those bathrooms,” McCoy said.

Bathrooms were just one of the changes made to the community center during its first phase of renovations. Also updated were the gymnasium and media center.

“Just three short years ago we had one gym here in Scotland County in Parks and Recreation and it didn’t even have air conditioning,” said Bryan Graham, Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation director. “Look how far we come in those three short years.”

Today, the I. Ellis Johnson Community Center is the home to the “nicest gym in Scotland County, hands down,” Graham said.

Running the new facility will be Titus Gary, who will serve as the assistant supervisor and City Councilmember Barbara Chanei Rogers, who will serve as the supervisor.

“It was an honor to interview her. I mean she hit a home run from the start and I knew she was for this center,” Graham said of Rogers.

Rogers is a product of I.E. Johnson having attended in fifth grade, as well as the community in which the school is located.

“There are teachers and family members and friends and church members that have known me so long and so it is more than an honor to be serving as the recreation supervisor here … I’m just grateful for the full circle moment,” Rogers said.

In September 2021, the county took ownership of the school after Scotland County Schools closed it during the consolidation project. The project is one that many community members fought for when the school system announced they would close the school after the 2019-20 school year was over.

“A lot of you stepped out, and spoke up and were consistent … delivering that message that this is a need for the community,” Graham told members of the community who were present for the grand opening.

Don Rainer, the late Laurinburg City councilman, was among those who played a “huge” role in the community center coming to fruition.

“You could feel his enthusiasm for this and I don’t mean you can hear it, you can feel it … He’s looking down today smiling,” said Tim Ivey, chair of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

What made this project different from the others was the diversion from the focus on cost.

“We didn’t focus on that. We focused on what about the people,” Ivey said.

The school, originally named Lincoln Heights High School, was the first public high school for African-Americans in Scotland County. I. Ellis Johnson was the first principal of the school and the first Black principal in Scotland County. The school was renamed after him in 1959.

“This is not just a building. It’s a touchstone to the past … This is going to be a place where we come together and strengthen our bonds, a place where all ages and backgrounds come to exercise, learn and socialize,” Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said.

Willis spent countless hours in the school’s gymnasium himself.

“I have a personal spot in my heart for this place. It is a remarkable place and I hope the next phase of this building is going to become a testament to the strength in unity of our community,” Willis said.

Rep. Garland Pierce said that he prays the community center becomes a refuge for the youth to “come and celebrate and fellowship and have a good time.”

County Manager April Snead called on the community to not just take a look at the center but to come back and be part of the decision-making on what the center becomes.

“I hope this is really something this community and the alumni can be proud of. I hope that we have taken your vision, thoughts and all your recommendations and put them right here … Come back in weeks to come because you’re going to see more in there that really supports what happened at I.E. Johnson,” Snead said.

The community center will be available to rent for special occasions.

“What happens in this center is going to be a reflection of you as stakeholders and citizens here in Scotland County … We want to create programs that you want to see,” Graham said.