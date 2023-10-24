LAURINBURG — The countdown is getting closer for the 30th “Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving” event.

The annual event will turn the parking lot of the Scotland Memorial Hospital into a ballroom to bring hundreds of people together who share a common goal: supporting the hospital and community.

“This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year and the only black-tie event of its size in our area,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “The proceeds support so many of our patient programs like the Wound Healing Center, Cardiac Rehab, the Cancer Center, Scholarships, and many more. It will be a fun evening with music by The Jim Morgan Jazz Group. This is a homage to his dad Jimmy Morgan who used to play the Ritz in the early years with his big band sounds. At the end of the night, we will dance the night away to the tunes of The Fantasy Band.”

The theme this year is Le Cirque which will see a colorful and fun French-flare circus inspiration throughout the evening. Some inspirations will be a French-inspired menu prepared by Two Brothers Catering with dishes like beef bourguignon and coq au vin as well as a crepe station and dessert area with French-inspired goodies organized by Brady’s Flowers and Catering.

“As in past years, we will hold a silent auction which can be accessed online first but items will be on display that night,” McMillan said. “We’ll also have raffle tickets, a wine wall, a live auction, and fund the need which is the paddle raise portion of the evening … the silent auction website went live on Monday but we will still add items every day. We have some great Live Auction items that our guests will be able to bid on in person. Our auctioneer will be Scott Matthews from Spivey’s Corner, he has a great way of getting people excited about giving.”

This year the Foundation’s “Fund the Need” will support diabetes, raising funds to help educate patients, provide them with glucose monitors, and help with transportation

“As one of the leading health issues in our area, we have never focused on it during Fund the Need,” McMillan said. “There are many patient needs in this area and we want to help stop diabetes from taking lives.”

Last year’s “Fund the Need” raised close to $60,000 for free colonoscopies in the community.

McMillan added there is still time to purchase a Ritz Raffle ticket for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage, a John Deere Tractor, a storage shed and garage, a 2024 4-passenger street legal vehicle, or $10,000 cash.

“You can go online and purchase tickets until Friday, November 3,” McMillan said. “You can also purchase tickets at one of our great sponsor locations including Scotland Motors, Quality Equipment, Poole Automotive, Poole’s Building, or Nic’s Pik Kwik. Tickets will also be available during the event. You do not have to be present to win.”

The event will also honor Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood for his 33 years of support for the Foundation as he approaches his retirement.

“It takes a lot of people to put on an event like this,” McMillan said. “Our community has been great at volunteering to help make this event successful. We can still use some volunteers for set up on the Friday before and Saturday morning. Also, we could use some more valets who are typically junior and high school students and/or college students. They can use these hours as service hours. Call us if you’d like to volunteer … we couldn’t do it without our volunteers and our committee who continually step up and help.”

McMillan added with the event entering its 30th year, she hopes for it to be the largest crowd to date and sponsorships with and without seats are still available.

To become a sponsor, volunteer or for more information call the Foundation Office at 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org