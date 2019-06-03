Dancing after the storm

LAURINBURG — A knockdown from Hurricane Florence didn’t stop a local dance teacher from getting up and dancing to her own beat.

Owner and dance teacher Karen Jenkins just held the 58th annual recital themed “Turn Up the Music and Dance” through her Karen Gibson School of Dance.

Around 130 dancers twirled across the stage at Scotland High School on Saturday. In all, 62 dance numbers were performed and Jenkins says it all fit her theme.

“The recital included tap, ballet, lyrical, pointe, jazz and clogging,” said Jenkins. ” I always have a different theme each year, and this time I focused on the word dance. I included songs with the word rhythm, songs based on New York, and movie themes.”

She and her fellow teachers put choreography to songs like “Dance like There’s No Tomorrow,” “Just Dance” and “Dance Away Your Blues.” More than 600 people attended and cheered for the dancers, from the young to the adult performers.

On the back of each program was a heartfelt thank-you from Jenkins: “I would like to extend a special thank you to all… who expressed there love support and patience during our loss of the studio in September.”

Last September, Hurricane Florence affected Karen Gibson School of Dance when the Market Furniture building collapsed, one wall falling into the dance studio. Jenkins previously told The Laurinburg Exchange that about $25,000 worth of items in the studio had been damaged or destroyed ranging from costumes to pictures. Her old dance studio was condemned, but Jenkins was back up and running within the next month.

“A day after the power back came on, I started looking for a space and I found a building,” said Jenkins. “Now we are right across the street.”

Despite everything, the dance school opened on Oct. 6, 2018, and the dance lessons continued.

“It took two to three months to get everything,” said Jenkins. “I like where I am now and (hopefully) no more moving. People may wonder why I didn’t quit, I just didn’t want to. I had the support of my husband and others.”

She mentioned Michael Litty, who helped build separate walls and more in the new studio. After the recital, Jenkins said she is looking forward to the summer break.

“I take the summer off and the kids need it too,” added Jenkins.

She said the Triple Toe Cloggers start back in July to prepare for performances and she will be back in August.

On the back of her program, she ended her thank you with this quote, “We lost 57 years worth of memorabilia in our old studio but we look forward to making new memories in our new one.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

