The Scotland Memorial Foundation raised more than $33,000 during the Bust Breast Cancer Fashion Show and the Auction will be held recently at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. This summer, the foundation had local businesses and individuals design bras to represent their businesses or tell a story. Since the beginning of August, the bras have been online with each vote raising money for the fund to buy mobile mammography equipment, all leading up to the fashion show.