ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stephen Bell was honored Thursday as the National Indian Education Association Educator of the Year at the annual NIEA Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bell, American Indian Education coordinator in Guilford County Schools, received a beaded plate, which was presented by Connie Locklear, Public Schools of Robeson County Indian Education director and vice president of NIEA.

Bell is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. He is the grandson of Buddy and Sarah Bell and the son of Ronny and Natalie Bell. Stephen began his work in education as a middle school teacher and later a school social worker. In his current role as the American Indian Education coordinator, he has coordinated over 60 culture classes, facilitated over 50 trainings, led numerous counseling student sessions and college tours, and ran the school district’s very first summer culture camp for native nouth. This summer Stephen was also elected to the Board of Directors for Guilford Native American Association and will be sworn in to the State Advisory Council on Indian Education.

NIEA honors and celebrates the achievements of Native educators for their work and dedication to their students and commitment to excellence in education is among the founding principles of the National Indian Education Association (NIEA). Every year, the successes of standout educators are recognized during the Annual NIEA Convention and Trade Show, the largest convening of Native educators in the country.