The Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 51 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have given their time and energy toward the work of the LRCOG.

Robert L. Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors chairman and Reaford city councilman, presided over the event.

Mary Jo Adams, city councilmember of the City of Laurinburg was named the recipient of the L.E. McLaughlin, Jr. and Bob Gentry Regional Leadership Award.

The L.E. McLaughlin Jr. and Bob Gentry Regional Leadership Award honors the leadership of two former members of the LRCOG Board of Directors, L.E. McLaughlin Jr. and Bob Gentry.

“While both members served with honor, they also served as friends, putting aside the often strained relationship between jurisdictions. Both men, while dedicated to their respective local governments, realized that successful endeavors often cross geographic boundaries,” read a description of the award. “Their friendship became indicative of relationships made and strengthened at the LRCOG table and still serves as a wonderful example of regional partnerships.”

Conoly was named the recipient of the Calvin Haggins Award for Outstanding LRCOG Board Member of the Year. Jenny Larson, Town Clerk for the Town of Fairmont, received the Annie Kohnen Regional Clerk of the Year award. David Townsend, Town Administrator for the Town of Rowland, received the John K. McNeill Jr. Regional Manager of the Year award. Brenda T. Capel, Mayor of the Town of Ellerbe, was the recipient of the Leon Maynor Local Leadership Award.

Additionally, each board and advisory council serving the LRCOG presented an award to their members. Those honored were Tim Ivey, Scotland County Commissioner, as the Rural Planning Organization Transportation Advisory Committee Member of the Year; Linda Revels of Hoke County, as the Aging Advisory Council Member of the Year; and Jay Todd of Scotland County, who received the Stanley Richardson Award for Workforce Development Board Member of the Year.

During the evening event, David Richardson, Executive Director for the Lumber River Council of Governments, announced that the work of the Lumber River Council of Governments had been recognized on the national level. The LRCOG received three National Association of Development Organization Innovation Awards. The awards were for its Lumber River Redistricting, focused on updating municipal and county electoral districts following the 2020 census; Lumber River Rural Transformation Grant Assistance, which provided grant writing and support to seven local governments and brought in almost $2,500,000 in grant funds to spur local economic development within the region; and the Lumber River Operation Heat Relief, which provided fans and air conditioners to our region’s older adults.

The LRCOG provides an array of programs and services to the member governments located within its region: Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties. It serves as an administrative and service delivery arm for federal, state, regional, and local programs of its member governments.