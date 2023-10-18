LAURINBURG — Current sworn-in officers with the Laurinburg Police Department will see a 2.5% step increase in salary in addition to the 7% increase included in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget in the coming months.

“Basically in three months time, their pay will be increased by 9.5%,” City Manager Charles Nichols III said.

Laurinburg City Council unanimously affirmed the motion for an increase this week during their regular scheduled meeting. Nichols said the matter was discussed in a closed session held at the previous special-called meeting during which the council discussed strategies to recruit as well as retain police officers.

Money for the pay increase will come from the General Fund fund balance, according to Nichols.

Laurinburg Chief of Police Mitch Johnson, who is now 18 months into the role, said that the need for the step increase is attributed to efforts made to recruit new officers in response to the department’s officer shortage.

“The premise behind this is to make sure when we bring in additional officers, that we don’t bring them in above our officers that are currently here. That not only builds our morale but also gives me room to make sure that as we bring in officers, we are competitive with other agencies,” Jonhson said.

“If you did all these efforts to recruit new employees then you were going to have employees coming in that were right at somebody that’s been a loyal, dedicated-, somebody that’s been here six to 10 years,” Nichols said.

Johnson said that this pay raise will affect 26 officers, not including civilian officers or the chief himself.

“That will be everyone that is consistently now on our patrol as well as our investigative division, our SROs (Student Resource Officers), everyone that is currently here,” Johnson said.

Currently, the department is short 18 officers, however, the head of the department is more worried about hiring qualified officers, over quantity, according to the police chief

“It’s more important to get quality officers than just putting a body in a spot,” Nichols said.

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans’ asked if the city surveyed salaries throughout the state to see how Laurinburg compares. She said she wanted Laurinburg to be “at least at” instead of below the competition.

“In September … I believe we polled 15 places in the southeast,” Nichols said. “We have felt like even before this in our area, our starting salary was hire than a lot of places.”

Currently, the starting salary for a police officer in Laurinburg is $45,000, according to Nichols.

“I think we feel extremely competitive with where we’ll be moving forward … This will probably put us a good deal above competition,” he added.

Evans said this is something “we need to stay on top of this.”

“We’re trying to pull them in. We’re trying to pull them in,” Johnson said.

