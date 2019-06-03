Scotland Regional Hospice holds grief camp

LAUREL HILL – Over the weekend, Scotland Regional Hospice hosted its 26th annual Camp Spinoza, a grief camp for children. The three-day summer camp, which takes place each year at Monroe Camp and Retreat Center in Laurel Hill, is offered free of charge to children between the ages of 5 and 12 who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

Camp Spinoza is designed to help the children find comfort and healing by sharing their feelings about their loss with others who are dealing with the same emotions. It does this by creating an environment where campers bond over traditional camp activities. The trained counsellors then use those connections to encourage communication between the children.

“The purpose of this camp is to share a little bit of hope with each other,” long time camp counsellor Noran Sanford said to the children at the kickoff ceremony. “We need to support each other and make it comfortable for others to talk about the loved ones they have lost.”

“There are some (campers) that are really comfortable sharing with their group, but others may be a little quiet or shy,” Sanford continued. “We need to offer others the opportunity and encouragement to talk about their feelings. We need to show some loving care to one another.”

This year, twenty-one campers enjoyed swimming, water games, crafts, a nature walk, campfire songs, and many other outdoor activities.

The children also participated in several guided meditation and communication exercises intended to help them cope with the emotional and psychological pain associated with loss. Hospice supporter Bry McMillan from the Rising Lotus Sanctuary in Laurinburg even provided yoga sessions to the kids, a brand new activity added to Camp Spinoza’s fun-filled schedule.

The weekend concluded with a candlelight memorial and butterfly release on Sunday morning to remember all of the loved ones lost by the campers and their families.

Each child left Camp Spinoza with new friends, new coping strategies, and a lot of memories. Build-A-Bear also generously donated a stuffed animal to each camper, another new addition to Camp Spinoza in 2019.

“The goal of the entire weekend is to help children understand that they have a support system,” says Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice director of family services. “Camp Spinoza offers children a chance to get out in a relaxing environment where they can sort through their emotions and be with others who are experiencing the same thing.”

The weekend of fun and healing was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Scotland Memorial Foundation. For information on Camp Spinoza and other services provided by the bereavement department at Scotland Regional Hospice, call 910-276-7176.

Deon Cranford III is the director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice.

