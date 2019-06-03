Class of 2019 graduates at Scotland Christian Academy

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s Cclass of 2019 took its last walk through the school halls Friday night. It’s the 13th graduating class of the school since it opened in 1994.

The graduation began with the march of the graduates and a welcoming message from honor student Sara Louise Dean. Next, the Rev. Billy Olsen gave the opening prayer.

Emotion filled the room as Amy Chaput, the principle of SCA and high school science teacher, sang “Whenever You Remember.”

Salutatorian Susan “Gracie” Martin and Valedictorian Jadon Olsen grabbed the attention of everyone in the room with their speeches.

“I take pride in my graduating class,” Martin said.

Both Martin and Olsen gave many thank-yous to loved ones, classmates and teachers.

“It’s certainly been a journey,” said Olsen, “thank you for making high school a blast.”

After the salutatorian and valedictorian addresses, there was a slideshow prepared of photos of the graduates as a salute to the Class of 2019.

The address to graduates was given by the Rev. Michael Price, who spoke on the topic of “personal responsibility.”

“There’s going to be some tough days in the future,” Price said.

Price explained that God has given each student a gift and they should be used.

“If you don’t have a goal tonight, you need to look for it,” he said. “Our choices today, ultimately affect our tomorrow.”

Rev. Price was followed by Headmaster Phillip Cline and Chaput as they prepared to pass out diplomas.

“We’re proud of you,” Cline said.

He also explained that students had previously asked him if everyone would be receiving their diplomas inside their diploma covers. He announced that each student would be receiving their diploma and would also be receiving a Bible.

While Cline passed out diplomas, he announced that Lillian “Mackenzie” Harrel had received a full-ride scholarship from Veterans Affairs that day. The scholarship is for any school in North Carolina of her choosing.

Once students received their diplomas, Bible and roses, gthe Rev. Robert Dean brought the graduation to a conclusion with the prayer of benediction and the Class of 2019 was presented.

After attending Scotland Christian Academy for five years, Olsen says he is he is going to miss the family feel. He will be attending Johnston Community College in the fall to get his general classes. After that, he is considering a major in physical education or physical therapy.

“There is a lot of potential in that class,” said Chaput.

Martin explained she has attended Scotland Christian Academy throughout her life and will attend Winthrop University in the fall with a majoring in history. Martin said it was sad to see doors closing, but that she is happy about the new ones opening.

“They were a fun class,” said Cline. “We expect great things from them.”

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

