Held at The Sky event space in Downtown Bennettesville, The Laurinburg Exchange, Herald-Advocate, The Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal, joined forces for the Annual Angels Among Us Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the inductees into the latest Angels Among Us issue.

Held at The Sky event space in Downtown Bennettesville, The Laurinburg Exchange, Herald-Advocate, The Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal, joined forces for the Annual Angels Among Us Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the inductees into the latest Angels Among Us issue.

Held at The Sky event space in Downtown Bennettesville, The Laurinburg Exchange, Herald-Advocate, The Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal, joined forces for the Annual Angels Among Us Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the inductees into the latest Angels Among Us issue.

Held at The Sky event space in Downtown Bennettesville, The Laurinburg Exchange, Herald-Advocate, The Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal, joined forces for the Annual Angels Among Us Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the inductees into the latest Angels Among Us issue.

BENNETTESVILLE, S.C. — Four Scotland County residents were among the dozen honored Thursday evening for their selfless acts of kindness in each of their communities.

Held at The Sky event space in Downtown Bennettesville, The Laurinburg Exchange, Herald-Advocate, The Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal, joined forces for the Annual Angels Among Us Banquet. The banquet is held to celebrate the inductees into the latest Angels Among Us issue.

“In the past couple of months, we reached out to our readers, asking for nominations of individuals in our communities who selflessly do good without any expectation of reward … We’ve gathered to celebrate our angels—men and women who, through a variety of selfless acts, have touched the lives of others,” said Amy Johnson, General Manager of The Laurinburg Exchange and the Herald-Advocate.

Each Angel was presented with an award provided by John Campbell at Trophy World.

This year, The Laurinburg Exchange selected Andra Reaves, Lonnie Ellerbe, Chris Jackson and Elizabeth Anderson as Scotland County’s featured “angels” for the year 2023.

Chris Jackson

Jackson has dedicated 26 years of his career to public service. In the course of his service, he has witnessed many things, but one stood out — the recognition of a need. This need eventually evolved into a vision, and that vision became a movement. The “Back the Blue” ride was born in 2020 when Jackson and his wife decided to honor and support local children with the help of their biker friends. The funds raised are distributed to benefit underprivileged children in Scotland and Richmond counties, by using them to take children shopping for Christmas. Since its inception, the ride has raised more than $40,000.

Elizabeth Anderson

Through the Yorkefellow Prison Ministry, Jackson has ministered to inmates, listened to their daily struggles, and heard their testimonies. As an associate minister at Jones Chapel, she was called into ministry in 1995 and ordained in 2005. But, her dedication to a life of service began in her childhood. Raised in Scotland County with 10 siblings, her mother led them in assisting and caring for others at a rest home near their home.

Andra Reaves

Reaves volunteers as a coach and president of Team Unified, an AAU basketball organization, to guide kids toward a path to college. His coaching journey began 15 years ago when he coached his daughter in softball and basketball. He has also coached football and baseball. Thanks to the mentorship, coaching, and guidance of our angel, more than a handful of kids have found themselves playing at the college level.

Lonnie Ellerbe

Growing up, Ellerbe spent a lot of his free time fishing and hunting with his father. As an adult, Ellerbe realized that not all children have the same opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities as he did. This realization inspired Ellerbe to start Dreamworks Outdoorz in 2018. It is an organization dedicated to helping anyone, but especially disadvantaged kids ages 6-11, learn the skills to fish and hunt at no cost.

Their full stories — along with the stories of Robert Montgomery, Mari Bennett, Anne and Roger Griggs, Ada Allen, Vickie Bryant, and Eva Chiphe — are now available in the latest Angels Among Us issue available for free at The Laurinburg Exchange Office, at 215 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.