MAXTON — Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SCAP) will hold a grand opening of its newest Head Start Center in Maxton at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

This state-of-the-art facility, at 613 E. Rockingham Road, will provide high-quality early childhood education and supplemental services to the children and families in Maxton.

The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with prominent local leaders and community members. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to tour the new facility and see the engaging classrooms, playgrounds and learning spaces designed to promote early childhood development; meet and greet staff and educators; as well as learn about the various resources and support services available to families through SCAP’s Head Start and other programs.

“We believe that every child deserves a strong foundation for a successful future, regardless of their socio-economic background. The new Head Start Center aligns perfectly with our mission, as it seeks to eliminate the educational disparities often faced by children from low-income families,” said SCAP Chief Executive Officer Ericka J. Whitaker.

RSVP to Tamara Monroe via email ([email protected]), if planning to attend.