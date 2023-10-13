About 100,000 North Carolinians lost their government health insurance this summer, as those who were able to keep their Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed because they may no longer qualify.

Once Medicaid expansion kicks in on Dec. 1, however, some who lost insurance coverage will be able to get it back.

North Carolina started disenrolling people from Medicaid in June. States were prohibited from canceling people’s Medicaid during the pandemic. Typically, people who use the government insurance have their eligibility confirmed once a year. States were told to start removing people who no longer qualify this year. In North Carolina, moving people off will take 12 months.

From June through August, 99,925 people lost their coverage, the state Department of Health and Human Services has reported. People are losing coverage each month. Figures for September were not yet available.

About 87% lost coverage for procedural reasons, meaning a case worker was unable to reach them to update information, or the requested information was not provided. Medicaid eligibility is based on income and household size.

The legislature approved Medicaid expansion in March, but linked final authorization with passage of the state budget.

In an August interview, before the budget passed, DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley told Newsline editor Rob Schofield that thousands of people who would have lost their insurance with the end of pandemic-era coverage will instead be able to remain insured.

“Of the folks who are rolling off that temporary expansion of coverage, about 9,000 would be able to stay on each month if expansion was in place,” Kinsley said.

“These are people who are squarely in the gap,” he said. “They make money. They’re working. Eighty percent of the people who would benefit from Medicaid expansion work.”

Medicaid expansion will offer coverage to adults who make too much to qualify for regular Medicaid, but too little use the health insurance marketplace established under the Affordable Care Act. The income ceiling under expanded Medicaid is 138% of the federal poverty line. This year, that’s $20,120 a year for a single adult and about $34,307 a year for a family of three.

The agency says that 300,000 people in the Medicaid Family Planning program will automatically have full Medicaid coverage on Dec. 1.

Others will be able to keep their coverage if social service agencies can confirm they are eligible, a DHHS spokeswoman said in an email.

“People going through the redetermination process who we can confirm their income and other necessary information will be moved into expansion rather than disenrolled from coverage after expansion launches if they meet eligibility criteria for expansion,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, DHHS released flyers, a PowerPoint presentation, and other materials for outside agencies to use to spread the word about Medicaid expansion and ways to enroll.

People who think they will be eligible for expanded Medicaid should wait until Dec. 1 to apply, DHHS said. People can apply online, in person at local social services offices, or by mailing applications to their local social services office.