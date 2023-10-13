LAURINBURG — In commemoration of National 4-H Week, celebrated annually during the first week of October, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) proudly displayed the 4-H flag above its building from Oct. 1-7, 2023.

This week-long festivity saw 4-H enthusiasts nationwide and beyond engage in a myriad of activities, including hosting community events, delivering school and community presentations, launching vibrant social media campaigns, undertaking impactful service projects, bestowing recognition and awards, conducting enriching educational workshops, fostering partnerships with local businesses, nurturing youth leadership and advocacy and spearheading fundraising endeavors like the renowned 4-H Paper Clover campaign at Tractor Supply.

Scotland County 4-H orchestrated a series of events to honor and amplify the spirit of this special week. Participants dived into a diverse array of subjects, equipping themselves with the skills and knowledge essential for propelling Scotland County’s agricultural sector into a bright future. This experience was made possible through the collaborative efforts of NC 4-H Tech Changemakers, NC A&T State University and Scotland County 4-H, in partnership with the University of Georgia, which hosted the 4-H Ag Tech training at the John Hope FFA Camp in Fort Valley, Georgia.

In a bid to foster creativity, 4-Hers ventured into the world of pyrography, a captivating form of art involving wood burning. This hands-on artistic endeavor allowed youth to channel their creativity and artistic talents into unique creations, featuring designs that ranged from the iconic 4-H clover to the NC State University logo and delicate butterflies. Angela D. Galloway, the Extension Agent of 4-H Youth Development at Scotland County Cooperative Extension, held discussions with the Scotland County School District’s curriculum and instruction team. These conversations aimed to forge collaborations and introduce 4-H curricula that align with educational standards, enhancing hands-on, interactive learning experiences for all students. A special thanks to Mildred Bankhead-Smith for forging this collaboration and for invitation to the present to the group.

Amidst the spirited ambiance of the 2023 North Carolina Youth Turkey Market Show held in Raleigh, two young competitors, Gage and Geneva Garrison, exhibited their passion and expertise on a grand stage. Among a field of competitive participants, Gage’s skills earned him a sixth-place finish, while Geneva, equally committed to the competition, achieved an eighth place in this competitive event.

Scotland County 4-H extends an invitation to the community to visit Tractor Supply at 1690 S. Main Street, Laurinburg, between now and Oct. 15, 2023, to purchase a 4-H Paper Clover, starting at just $1. The central objective of this campaign is to bolster the development of young individuals engaged in 4-H programs, with funds raised contributing to educational opportunities, leadership training and immersive hands-on learning experiences for 4-H youth.