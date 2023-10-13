PEMBROKE — Two-time Country Music Award winner Lorrie Morgan is performing on Oct. 27 at the Givens Performing Arts Center as part of 2023 The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Homecoming festivities.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit GPAC Box Office or call 910.521.6361.

Morgan had three number-one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Song charts and 11 of her songs have hit the top 10, including “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” “Five Minutes,” and “What Part of No (Don’t You Understand) which spent three weeks at No. 1.

Making a special appearance with Morgan is her bass player, Randy Smith, a Lumbee Indian with local ties to the community. Smith has also performed with Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack, Pam Tillis, Larry Carlton, Christopher Cross and many others.

“I didn’t grow up around Lumbee culture, except for occasional visits to my grandparents,” Smith said from his Nashville home, “I never lived in Pembroke, but it’s still part of my heritage, and I’m really proud of my Lumbee heritage.”

Smith, also a sought-after vocalist, spent nine years touring with Lee Ann Womack, including performances at the CMA Awards in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and televised performances on The View and The Tonight Show.

Smith joined Lorrie Morgan’s band six years ago, which he described as “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Like Smith, Lorrie Morgan seemed destined for a music career. Born Loretta Lynn Morgan, she started singing at age 13 with her father, Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, and by 1979, she had charted with her first hit single.

Lorrie Morgan was nominated for a Grammy Award three times. She has released 15 albums, three of which went platinum.

“We have genuinely become very dear friends,” Smith said. “Lorrie has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 39 years. I get to play the Opry quite a bit with her, and that’s always an exciting thing.”

He also noted that he’s excited to perform in GPAC with Lorrie Morgan and has family members who said they will attend. “It’s been nearly 20 years since I’ve been to Pembroke,” Smith said. “I’m really looking forward to being there.”

