LAURINBURG — Thousands of people were on the grounds of the John Blue Festival Saturday afternoon.

The 2023 Scotland County Highland Games saw more than 3,500 people pass through the gate with around 4,500 people attending the entire weekend’s events.

“We did have a slight decrease in numbers from 2021,” said Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes. “But with 2021 we were coming off of COVID-19 so more people were wanting to get out … I love the fact that we had around 4,500 people enjoying entertainment in Scotland County over the weekend.”

Throughout the day attendees enjoyed children’s games, sheep dog demonstrations, musical performances, pipers, athletics, and more. During the day’s opening ceremonies, the crowd heard from 15 pipe and drum bands as well as meeting the more than 50 Clans in attendance Saturday.

Chairman Bill Caudill was thrilled about the turnout during the day and for the first time, officers with five out of the six major games in the Southeast were all in one place. Those included Stephen Quillin from the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games; John McKnight of the Charleston Scottish Games; Nick Williams of the Greenville Scottish Games; and Helen Cathey of the Loch Norman Highland Games.

“It’s been a beautiful day after the mist and fog this morning cleared off,” Caudill said. “I’m tickled with how the day has been. Execution has gone pretty flawlessly and we’re excited to be back.”

Caudill added the Friday Night Highland Fling, which was the first time for the event was also a huge success and is expected to come back next year.

“Friday night was a huge success and a great way to kick everything off,” Caudill said. “We had between 700 to 800 people who came out which was a great number for a first-time event.”

Dozens of athletes were out on Saturday with many complimenting the Games set up and organizers. The day’s competitions included various events such as the open stone, heavy weight throw, lightweight throw, Scottish hammer throw, sheaf toss, weight over bar, and the turning of the caber.

For Christian Sluder who is based out of Asheville, it was his first time competing in the Highland Games.

“This is my very first game and since it was closer to me, and registration was open I signed up to get my first game in,” Sluder said. “I got started at the Grandfather Mountain Games actually. I walked out onto the field when I wasn’t supposed to and asked how I could participate. So they got me in touch with some throwing groups and that’s how I got started.”

“I love it, it is a good size event and I wasn’t expecting this many people to be out here,” Sluder added. “The field is awesome, it’s such a good place to throw and the judges have been super helpful. I’m definitely going to be coming back.”

Another athlete on the field was Sean Coughlan, who is based out of Raeford and has competed in around 13 games in his athletic career.

“This is actually my second time out here, I was out here two years ago and would have been out here last year if we would have had it,” Coughlan said. “It’s one of the biggest festivals in the area and we have so many of the clans out here. It’s also one of the best run ones that I’ve been to.”

This year’s women’s athletics was one of the largest turnouts the Games has had, according to organizers with nine women competing.

Coming from Fort Mill, South Carolina, Katrina Chandler has competed in 14 competitions already this year.

“The very first one I ever threw was at the Scotland County Highland Games in 2019,” Chandler said. “So it’s got a special place in my heart. I love the location, it’s fun that it’s Scotland County, and the venue is awesome I love it.”

Coming from Indian Trail was Elyse Irvin who was competing at the Highland Games for the first time.

“I’ve competed in three games so far this year but this is my first time here,” Irvin said. “It’s been great being out here so far. “It’s a beautiful field, there are great vendors and it’s a really great crowd. I’ll absolutely be back, this has been great.”

Pipe Band Results

Grade Three:

1: Atlanta Pipe Band from Atlanta, GA.

2: Siren City Pipe Band from Norfolk, VA.

Grade Four:

1: Grandfather Mountain Highlanders from Marion, NC.

2: Atlanta Pipe Band Grade 4 from Atlanta, GA.

3: Wake and District Pipes and Drums from Clayton, NC.

Grade Five:

1: Loch Norman Pipe Band from Huntersville, NC.

2: Cross Creek Pipes and Drums from Fayetteville, NC.

3: City of St Augustine Pipe Band from St. Augustine, FL.

Piper of the Day: Wyatt Brown from Knoxville, TN.

The winner of the MacCrimmon Quaich for best Piobaireachd was Jim Roberts from Virginia Beach, VA.