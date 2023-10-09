District to purchase walkthrough metal detectors

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools officials praised the new safety measures implemented for Scotland High School Football games, but more measures will be taken, SCS Superintended Adell Balwin told Board of Education members Monday.

The school district made several changes regarding the safety of spectators at their football games two weeks ago. The most significant change is that Scotland High School students must have a new school-issued ID to attend football games without an adult.

“I was able to attend one football game and was very pleased with the crowd control and the student behavior and I think we’re on the right track to making sure our football games are safe for our students,” said SCS Board of Education Vice Chair Carolyn Banks.

“We still want to echo that in the community that parents, remember your young people are responsible for their actions … We want to encourage parents to continue to emphasize daily the importance of what they’re coming to school for because if not, there are consequences and after it’s done, it’s done,” SCS BOE Chair Rick Singletary added.

Baldwin said that he was satisfied with the first football game held under the newly implemented measures however he “saw some things that we want to fix,” one being addressing traffic flow when exiting Pate Stadium.

“When you come outside or go up the bleachers from the sides, we’re going to put about a 10-foot barrier … a marker, a landmark saying that no one can stand along that fence to make sure when people exit that they don’t exit in the traffic … so that it can be easily accessible,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said each Thursday prior to the football game, Principal Laura Bailey will meet with all that is involved with security to “make sure her vision is driven home.”

In other safety measures, the board voted to allow the purchase of three walkthrough metal detectors, totaling just over $60,000.

Prior to the decision, Michael Chapman, SCS’s executive director of Operations, told board members about the need for the equipment and how it would allow the school district to be more efficient when dealing when managing large crowds at any school function.

“When visitors come into the stadium, especially for large crowd events, right now we are limited to hand wands and anyone that’s used them in the past knows that it’s up to the technique, it’s up to the sensitivity, how effective they are, but there are other options out their that newest technology has come up with, that are possibilities,” Chapman said.

The walkthrough, called OPENGATE Weapon Detection System, is currently used at Lee County, Southern Lee and Richmond Senior, according to Chapman.

“It’s fast it’s automatic, student don’t have to take off their bookbags before they go through the detector. It has a much faster processing rate than what a human would have,” he said.

Chapman said the walkthroughs are portable and can be set up “in a matter of moments.”

Auditorium Update

In other business, Chapman gave an update on the renovations of the Scotland High School auditorium.

The ceiling, maintenance catwalks and lighting have all been completed.

“We’ve passed inspection,” Chapman said.

Scaffolding removal will take place this week and the final painting will progress through this week and next.

“Then we’ll be ready for tile and carpet installation shortly thereafter and the seating is being shipped. It will be on hand for installation when the tile and the carpet are complete,” Chapman said.

The board approved the purchase of stage curtains from LuXout Stage Curtains for the amount of $36,009.10.

“There are very few companies that actually do this type of work … We wanted to replace the stage curtains as part of the grand opening. Ours have not been replaced in 30 years,” Chapman said.