Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office on May 28 that someone had broken into the home. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — Higher Dimensions Church on Marston Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had broken into the church stealing a computer, a DVD player and computer monitor were all stolen totaling $700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of 19th Street, East Laurinburg, reported to the police department that, while at Nic’s Pic-Kwik No. 8, unknown persons broke into her unlocked vehicle and stole a purse, spare key and credit card.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had broken into the residence and stole $1,500 in currency.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Produce Market Road reported to the police department on Sunday that while she slept unknown persons had opened the front window to gain access to the residence, stole a key from inside the home then stole the 2003 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer from the garage. The vehicle was later recovered by the sheriff’s office abandoned on Boondocks Road.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of St. Johns Church Road reported to the sheriff’s office on May 28 that someone had stolen a Ruger semi-automatic handgun valued at $255 after breaking into a safe at the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Boykin Lane reported to the sheriff’s office Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a Taurus .357 magnum double action revolver valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of James Street reported to the police department Friday that someone had stolen his generator from the porch valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Parnell Road in Lumberton reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday her black Infiniti SUV valued at $50,000 was stolen from the side of the road on Highway 74 near exit 187.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dillon Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun valued at $399.

Fraud

GIBSON — A resident of Gibson Circle Bennettsville, South Carolina, reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that someone used her bank card at a convenience store on Main Street.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had disconnected his phone from the AT&T Wireless plan in April and placed an additional four iPhones were added. The bill totaled $1,250.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A school resource officer responded at Scotland High School Friday to two males engaged in a physical altercation. The 15-year-olds were separated and escorted to the officer where they were released to their parents. There are juvenile petitions pending against them for disorderly conduct and simple affray.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Pine Acres Lodge Friday after a report of a domestic. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim who told officer she and her husband were intoxicated and he had pushed her to the ground causing her to scratch her elbow. Anthony White, 40, who gave an address of homeless was arrested and charged with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital after a woman was brought in after being assaulted. The 24-year-old woman told officers she was assaulted by three other females, only one of which she knew. She was treated and released from the hospital. No warrants or arrests had been placed in the case.

Disorderly Conduct

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Cooper Street Friday night in response to a disturbance call. Upon arrival officers noticed a man walking on the street punching street signs, yelling and cursing. He continued to yell and curse at officers and was arrested. After the arrest officers located brass knuckles in his pocket. Chad Prevatte, 30, of Biggs Street was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying concealed weapon. He was given a $2,500 bond.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of St. Johns Church Road in Laurel Hill reported to the sheriff’s office Friday that while at Leisure Road he was robbed of $200 currency.

Arson

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Anne Street Friday after a report of a fire that completely engulfed a home. The fire was determined to be arson and after the fire was extinguished it was discovered it was ignited on the front porch and a rear bedroom. The investigation is on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Clifton Leak, 42, of Raleigh Street was arrested for failure to appear. He was given a $4,000 bond.

