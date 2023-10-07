Home News Church of the Week: Oct. 6, 2023 News Church of the Week: Oct. 6, 2023 October 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church Address: 14600 Railroad St., Gibson Pastor: Rev. Kenneth Bethea Service Schedule: Sunday Morning Service, 10 a.m. View Comments Laurinburg few clouds enter location 24.7 ° C 25 ° 22.6 ° 44 % 5.1kmh 20 % Sat 24 ° Sun 19 ° Mon 23 ° Tue 27 ° Wed 22 °