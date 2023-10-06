Local Relay For Life nears $85K fundraising goal

More than 20 teams participated this year in the team parade during the l American Red Cross Relay For Life of Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — Instead of the Fighting Scots battling their next opponent under the Friday night lights at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium, nearly hundreds came out to battle a different kind of adversary, cancer.

Joined by area organizations and businesses, the annual American Red Cross Relay For Life of Scotland County was held on the field with the goal of raising cancer awareness, celebrating those who have won the battle with cancer, encouraging those who are fighting cancer and remembering all of those who have passed away from the various forms of the disease.

Following an opening ceremony where a video played featuring cancer survivors declaring when they were diagnosed and how they are survivors, survivors alongside caregivers took a lap around the football field, while “We Are The Champions” by Queen blared throughout the stadium.

After that, a team parade was held with organizations like the Scotland Health Care System and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office also taking a lap around the track while displaying their team banners.

“Since COVID, it’s been like starting all over again and last year, we had fewer teams,” said Stewart Thomas, who co-chairs the Relay for Life with his wife, Carol. “We got more teams this year … We got a lot of participation.”

Thomas said that roughly $65,000 had been raised as of 6:30 p.m. Friday but the goal is $85,000 and there’s still a ways to go.

“We’re not done,” Stewart said. “We still got a while to go to reach that goal.”

This year, The Tams, an acclaimed beach band known for its soulful harmonies and catchy tunes, provided entertainment for the evening in a performance that was sponsored by the Scotland Health Care System. All proceeds collected by vendors at the event were to be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Midway through the Relay for Life, the stadium lights were turned off and hundreds of luminarias lined the track and, in the stands, glowed in honor or memory of those who have faced cancer.

Stewart said he and his team were “pumped” and “siked” about this year’s event.

“We’re on the road for a comeback. Next year, we’ll be huge,” he added.

According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.