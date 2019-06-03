Laurinburg Police investigate homicide

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is currently investigating a a suspected homicide after a Laurinburg man died following a gunshot wound Sunday.
According to the report, police responded to Cliffdale Street, near Queensdale Street, in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway around 5:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers observed a gold 2002 Infiniti in the roadway and, when they approached the vehicle, officers observed a male sitting in the driver’s seat. He was unresponsive and officers noticed he appeared to have been shot.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Rodriequez Qurshaun Dockery of Cooper Street.
Scotland County EMS responded and transported Dockery to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation has been classified as a homicide and is under further investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s General Crimes Division at 910-276-3211 or Det. Denetric Williams at 910-291-1755.