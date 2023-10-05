LAURINBURG — Kellie Jackson and Jennifer Phelps of Laurinburg, North Carolina, have been named the local program co-coordinators for Special Olympics Scotland County effective immediately, according to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

Jackson is currently employed as the office manager for Hasty Realty, the oldest real estate company in Laurinburg. Her involvement in the community includes volunteering with activities relating to schools, churches, cheerleading, dance and music. Most recently, she supported logistics for the Pete Hasty Memorial Golf Tournament.

Phelps is the owner of Foo Foo’s Finds, a children’s boutique selling new and gently used clothing. She serves on the Events and Promotions Committee of the Downtown Alliance Council in Laurinburg. She previously served as the director of adult play for the North Carolina Tennis Association. In her 10 years of work with the North Carolina Tennis Association, she supported more than 30,000 adult tennis players across the state.

As local program co-coordinators, Jackson and Phelps will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Scotland County by leading a volunteer committee that will provide sports training and competition opportunities along with health and wellness initiatives for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This involves recruiting, training and managing volunteers, increasing athlete participation and raising funds in support of the program.

Special Olympics North Carolina offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

To get involved in the local program committee or to donate to Special Olympics Scotland County, contact [email protected].