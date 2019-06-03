The small, rural, southern county that can

Courtesy photo Kenzie Cox Miller, left, stands with Nautika Moore, the recipient of the 2019 Catharine Campbell/Daniel White Memorial Scholarship. Courtesy photo Kenzie Cox Miller, left, stands with Nautika Moore, the recipient of the 2019 Catharine Campbell/Daniel White Memorial Scholarship.

LAURINBURG — In northeastern Scotland County, the cool, dark waters of the Lumbee River flows – eventually reaching the Atlantic Ocean near Georgetown, South Carolina. It was there about 206 years ago that the Rev. Daniel White and his wife Catharine Campbell finally settled after leaving the Greenock, Scotland, area about six years earlier and arriving in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1807.

Daniel was a Baptist deacon or minister driven to spread his faith to America. Catharine was his more affluent wife – obviously instilled with great determination and desire to succeed — as her husband was often gone to spread God’s word into the eastern Carolina’s wilderness, and she was left at home to raise her family which included four daughters and a son who died early in life.

On one of his missions in Pender County in 1825, Daniel White fell ill, died and was buried. Catharine then had a family and a farm to attend.

She proved to be beyond a remarkable woman of her day and highly educated. Her four daughters were Mary (b. 1807) married Charles Livingston, Anna Belle (b. 1909) married Duncan McGugan, Euphemia (b. 1811) married John Johnson, and Rebecca (b. 1813) married The Rev. P. C. Connelly; their only son, John C. (b. 1816), died in 1818.

Catharine lived to the age of 81, and passed in 1867. She willed $50 to foreign missions, $50 to Wake Forest College, and $100 to her minister, the Rev. Monroe.

The descendants of Catharine Campbell and Daniel White still reside or have summer homes in the same Riverton community on the banks of the Lumbee River.

Prior to his death in 1914 Robert L. “Roy” McMillan III, a Rivertonian and resident of Raleigh, spearheaded the establishment of the Catharine Campbell and Daniel White Memorial Scholarship for graduates of Scotland High School in nearby Laurinburg. “Roy’s River Run” became and annual canoe/kayak fund raiser on his beloved Lumbee.

The scholarship is now fully endowed through the North Carolina Community Foundation and fund raising will continue to grow the endowment.

Kenzie Cox Miller, also a Rivertonian living in Winston-Salem, now oversees the fund raising for this scholarship. Scotland County residents are indeed blessed.

Scholarship awarded

Last Thursday evening, our Riverton community did something special. A $5,000 Catharine Campbell/Daniel White Memorial Scholarship, renewable for up to four years, was awarded to Nautika Moore.

She was chosen unanimously from a competitive group of applicants by a committee of local community leaders.

Nautika will attend the nursing program at UNC-Charlotte this fall.

When the awards ceremony ended, Nautika bounded from the stage, sought me out, and asked if I had time to meet her mother and father. Umm. Yes, I think I can do that. She wanted me to tell her parents what I had explained privately to her on stage — the amount of this scholarship and the fact that it is renewable.

Her parents were as delightful, warm…and extraordinarily gratefu l… as was Nautika. Her younger siblings were there.

I told Nautika that in case UNC-C was not the right fit for her, the scholarship will follow her wherever she chooses to go (provided it is a public institution in the state of NC). I will keep up with her throughout her academic career, and will give updates as I receive them.

We have provided the opportunity. The outcome is up to her.

She is a young lady of great poise, intelligence and determination. I am proud to know her. And I believe she will achieve her dream.

It was one of those few things in life that was purely good. I wish you all could have been there.

Beacham McDougald is a Laurinburg resident and Scotland County historian.

