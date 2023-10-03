LAURINBURG — The 130-year-old John Blue House is in dire straits.

That is why the Scotland County Commissioners on Monday approved handing over $150,000 to accelerate its repair.

“If any of you have looked in the past three years, nothing has been done to that house,” said Leon Butler, a member of the Historic Properties Committee that oversees the John Blue House. “We have been fighting trying to get a grant. We have been told the grant has been approved but we have not received no money … We can’t do anything about that state grant.”

The total grant amount that is currently in limbo is $128,000. Another $50,000 has been allocated to the project in the recently passed state budget as well but more is still needed, roughly $100,000, Butler said.

“The architect has to send plans to the state. The architect, I understand, has the plans, is working on the plans and should be submitting them,” said April Snead, Scotland County manager.

Commissionary Darwin Williams asked if that was the hold-up?

“That is the holdup,” Snead answered.

Butler said that supports were placed on the porch of the historic home on Monday as a temporary fix.

“The porches are about to fall off,” Butler told commissioners.

“This is pretty urgent that we do something quick,” Commissioner Whit Gibson said after hearing the news.

The house has come to the face of Laurinburg.

“Every brochure you got, got that house on it,” Butler said.

Medicaid expansion

In other business, the commissioners approved three new Medicaid positions, two of which are income-maintenance positions and one an income-maintenance supervisor. The total cost of salaries with fringe benefits is $158,620. The positions are all reimbursed at 75% by the state. More than $57,000 has also been given to the Department of Social Services for operating costs associated with the expansion, meaning no additional cost will come to the county by adding the new positions.

“We are expecting a large number of qualified applicants to benefit from this health insurance program right here in Scotland County,” said Kimberly McRae, the interim Scotland County Department of Social Services director.

Medicaid expansion will launch Dec. 1 in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper announced after achieving what he’s sought for nearly seven years on the job and what’s possibly his biggest policy win. Nearly 2.9 million people are currently enrolled in Medicaid in North Carolina. Government health insurance should be available to another 600,000 low-income adults, with roughly half of them receiving coverage on Day One.

Dragon Park update

Commissioners learned that more than 1,000 volunteers came out to assist with the community rebuild of the Dragon Park. This totaled about 4,000 volunteer hours, according to Bryan Graham, director of Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

“This is still a monumental project,” Graham said. We worked hard over 10 day of construction … A big hats off to everyone that participated from businesses to civic organizations, municipalities, and tribal entities. We had a wide variety of people that came out to support this initiative … There’s so many people that stepped up big time.”

Bryan said the work is still not complete although the construction aspect is finished.

“Thank the lord,” Graham said.

Currently, the department is finishing up some surfacing.

“This isn’t a Parks and Recs project. This is a community project and that park looks good,” Graham said.

Commissioner B.J. Gibson thanked Graham and his staff as well as members of the community.

“It really showed the heartbeat of Scotland County that we showed up when there was a need,” Gibson said.