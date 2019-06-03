Fish fry set to take place Thursday

LAURINBURG — The Knights of Columbus will be holding a flounder fish fry on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and again 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, located on South Main Street in Laurinburg.

The plates will be sold for $8 each and folks can eat there, drive-thru or take home. Onion rings will be available for an additional $1.50.

“People say we have the best fish in the county,” Knights of Columbus member Danny Coulter said.

The Knights of Columbus have been holding the fish fry for about 20 years and try to hold a fish fry every other month. Around 600 to 800 plates have been sold each time. The proceeds from the event will be used to benefit children throughout the community in various ways.

“We couldn’t do this without the county,” Coulter said.

Coulter praised the St. Andrews University men’s wrestling team for helping with fish frys in the past — but since school is out, they will not be attending this one.

“I’m going to have eight friends step in,” Coulter said.

Coulter also credited the women in the church and said they always help out. He explained that it takes about 20 people to hold the fish fry and it takes about three days of preparation.

Knights of Columbus is one of the largest men’s organizations. According to http://kofc.org, the Knights of Columbus was “Founded by a young parish priest now on the path to sainthood, the Knights of Columbus has helped strengthen men, their families, their parishes and their communities since 1882. Today, there are more than 1.9 million members of the K of C doing good across the world.”

St. Mary Roman Catholic Church is located at 800 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

Call 910-276-4468 in advance for carryout or delivery of 10 plates or more.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.