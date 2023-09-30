LAURINBURG — The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Scotland County will take place Friday at Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium with several area organizations and businesses joining forces in the fight against cancer.

The annual event is held with the goal of raising cancer awareness, celebrating those who have won the battle with cancer, encouraging those who are fighting cancer and remembering all of those who have passed away from the various forms of the disease.

This year, The Tams, an acclaimed beach band known for its soulful harmonies and catchy tunes, will provide entertainment for the evening. Sponsored by Scotland Health Care System, the concert will take place under the lights at Pate Stadium throughout the event. Admission to Relay For Life, including The Tams concert, is free.

Guests are encouraged to come hungry as multiple food vendors will be on-site with 100% of proceeds from food sales being donated to ACS. Some food offerings include: Hospice Hearts booth (General McArthur’s BBQ sandwiches, chicken bog and baked goods), Scotland Health booth (KFC Chicken Sandwiches and Domino’s Pizza), Fletcher Grove Baptist Church table (snack foods, candy, cookies, chips), NSG and Academy Animal Hospital will both have hot dogs, Sisters Against Cancer will feature G’s Grab & Grub food truck (fried fish, shrimp and chicken wings) and more.

There will be plenty of snack foods including candy apples, popcorn, cookies, chips, lemonade and candy.

The event will take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Cancer survivors attending the event can register as early as 5 p.m. and many food vendors will begin serving as early as 5:30 p.m. There will be a brief opening ceremony at 6 p.m. including a welcome, a survivor/caregiver lap and a team parade. The Tams will follow and will perform until 8:30 p.m., at which time the luminaria ceremony will begin.

During the luminaria ceremony, the stadium lights will be turned off and hundreds of luminarias lining the track and, in the stands, will glow in honor or memory of those who have faced cancer. After the luminaria ceremony ends, the band will continue playing until 10 p.m.

In addition to music and food, many attending teams will have games, prizes and raffles at the event for guests to enjoy.

This year will mark the 27th edition of the Scotland County area relay which has raised $5.2 million. The goal for 2023 is $85,000, and as of Friday, around $55,000 of that goal has been raised.

For more information on Relay for Life of Scotland County or to donate, contact Stewart or Carol Thomas at 910-280-3308 or go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.

Deon Cranford III is the Hospice director of Public Relations and Web/Digital Media developer for Scotland Health Care System.