RALEIGH — State Representative Garland Pierce (Scotland and Hoke counties) was appointed on Wednesday as a board of trustees member for Community Success Initiative (CSI).

Founded in 2004 by owner and executive director Dennis Gaddy, CSI’s mission is to provide “re-entry support for formerly incarcerated persons.”

According to CSI’s literature, the organization “provide[s] small group trainings and individual mentoring in general life skills, leadership, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and … transitioning back into family and community life.”

Mr. Gaddy commented:

“We are honored to have Rep. Pierce as a new part of the board,” Gaddy said. “He and I go way back in our work together at CSI. He along with Senator Angela Bryant were stellar in helping CSI to have a presence at the state legislature, they helped me participate in study committees, and we were proud to bring the term ‘re-entry’ [after incarceration] into the public consciousness.

“We are honored to have Rep. Pierce bring his legislative expertise to get some things done on Jones Street that might otherwise not happen, as well as to have him for fundraising support.”