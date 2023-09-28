LAURINBURG —For three decades the Kuumba Festival, held annually, has showcased the creativity of the African American culture prevalent throughout the Scotland County area.

That tradition will continue on Saturday with the return of the event, this time at a new location, the grounds of the I.E. Johnson Community Center, formerly known as the I.E. Johnson Elementary School. The center is located at 815 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg.

“We’re hoping that the whole community comes out and celebrates with us,” said Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, an organizer of the event. “We are hoping to have a wonderful time, (with) good fellowship.”

Prior to the festival, a basketball tournament will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Celebrations for the festival will then commence at noon with a series of vendors set up displaying art and food, among other items. Entertainment throughout the day will feature a DJ, music and dance, a gospel hour, games for children and resident storyteller Tyris D. Jones, who will perform a libation ceremony.

“We’re encouraging everyone to bring lawn chairs so that not only they can support the vendors but there will be opportunities for them to sit out and enjoy entertainment,” Gibson said.

On Sunday, celebrations will continue at the Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, at 11761 Johns Road in Laurinburg, with the Miss Kuumba Pageant at 3 p.m.

Kuumba is the sixth principal of Kwanzaa, which is a celebration of African-American culture, typically held Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

“It is an opportunity for us to celebrate and embrace the creativity that the African culture, the African community contributes to Scotland County … We recognize that we have a very diverse county and this is an opportunity not for just African Americans to come together and celebrate but for our whole community to come and celebrate the great contributions of the great African culture,” Gibson said.

