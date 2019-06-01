Hurricane season is here

It’s unofficially summertime, and visions of vacation — things like road trips to historical places, or the coolness of the mountains, or to relax in the sun, sand and waters of the beach — are building in your mind.

But as of today, it’s also officially hurricane season, and what could build in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico between now and Nov. 30 could mess with your summer plans. After the past two years — thanks to visits from Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael — it should have you getting prepared for potential storms before preparing for a fun family getaway.

If anyone needed a reminder, the season’s first named storm — Andrea — tried to build into a formidable disturbance last week hundreds of miles southwest of Bermuda. But shortly after reaching subtropical strength, it weakened to an extra-tropical storm and was no longer considered an organized tropical system.

Barry is next on the naming list.

Now that the new hurricane season is upon us, Roylin Hammond, Scotland County’s emergency services director, said being prepared and having a plan is paramount.

“My grandmother always told me, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’” he said. “Being prepared and having a plan will always benefit you in your daily life and especially in a crisis situation. Make a plan.”

He added that there are a number of questions all residents should ask themselves when they are preparing for hurricane season. Some of those are:

— How did Hurricane Florence affect you and what can you do now to prevent those same things from happening again?

— Do you live is a low area that experienced flooding?

— Where can you go in the future to escape that potential flooding from a future storm?

— Do you have trees in your yard that would damage your home if they were blown over by hurricane winds?

— What can you do now to remove or at least trim those trees and protect your home?

— Do you have a disaster kit prepared?

— Can you survive in your home for 72 to 96 hours without electricity?

— Do you have a battery powered radio, lanterns and flashlights?

— Do you stock extra batteries?

— Do you have a manual can opener?

— Do you have a supply of can goods you could eat from for several days?

— Do you have a way to store tap water before a storm hits?

— Do you keep your vehicle full of fuel on a regular basis?

— Do you have a method to cook food that is not electric?

— Do you know where the safest room is in your home?

— Do you have a NOAA Weather Radio or an app on your cell phone for severe weather or tornado warnings?

— Do you know the difference between a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning?

— Have you reviewed your homeowners insurance policy lately and does it cover flooding?

— Do you have pets? If so, do you have a storm plan for your pets?

— Are you on any form of medication, and do you have a week’s supply of medication on hand?

— Do you have small children in your home and do you have ample food, medication and diapers for your children?

— Do you have a disaster plan for your family?

— If your home were to catch fire, do you have a point outside the home, in a safe location, where the entire family can meet, a rally point?

— Has your family practiced a home evacuation from a potential fire?

— Does your home have two ways to escape from the second floor?

— Do you watch the news and weather daily?

— Have you followed the track of previous hurricanes and were you aware of their potential dangers?

— How do you charge your cell phone?

— Do you own a generator , does it work and how often do you test it?

— Do you own spare fuel cans and are they full?

— Do you have a 12-volt cell phone charger for your vehicle?

— Do you own a gas grill, have extra propane tanks for your grill and are they full?

“Answering yes to one, some, or all these questions and others will help you be better prepared for any future disaster event,” Hammond said.

Pam Saulsby, media relations specialist for FEMA, agreed that the most important thing residents can do now is get prepared.

“… we know there is nothing magical about the official June 1 start of the hurricane season, (but) we’ve already had Andrea, the first named storm of the season,” she said recently. “Residents can’t be prepared soon enough or well enough, so taking steps now to prepare your family, home and business now can make a big difference.”

Those steps should include:

— Create an emergency communication plan with your family. This plan spells out how everyone will contact each other, where to go and how to get back together.

— Build an emergency kit. Keep it ready at home, at work and in the car.

— Check your insurance coverage. Damage caused by flooding is usually not covered by homeowners insurance policies. Buy flood insurance. To learn more about protecting your home, visit www.floodsmart.gov.

— Know your community’s evacuation plan, evacuation routes and how to receive alerts.

— Stay informed about current conditions. Listen to local officials and evacuation orders.

— Download an emergency weather app on your phone. Have backup power for your phone. Purchase a weather radio.

— Keep all important documents in a waterproof container to take with you if you evacuate.

— Ready.gov/hurricane and ReadyNC.org provide helpful information on how to plan.

“Unfinished storm repairs could make your home vulnerable to future storm damage,” she added.

***

***

There were eight hurricanes in 2018. In addition to Florence, Hurricane Michael was a category 5 power that pummeled the Florida Panhandle.

***

Things you should know

— Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and often does not result in a federal disaster declaration where FEMA offers help. More than 20 percent of flood claims come from areas outside high-risk flood zones.

FEMA home repair grants provide only basic, emergency assistance. Flood insurance covers much more. For example, policyholders in North Carolina have received average payments of $40,000 after Hurricane Florence. The average annual cost of an National Flood Insurance Program policy for homeowners is about $700.

For information aboutthe NFIP, call 800-427-4661 or go online at www.FloodSmart.gov.

— For residents still needing information regarding Hurricane Florence recovery, visit the North Carolina Department of Public Safety at ncdps.gov/Florence.

— The North Carolina Emergency Management Individual Assistance Helpline is available for those who suffered property damage or loss as a result of Hurricane Florence or have issues related to their unmet needs, housing assistance, repairs and medical equipment. Call 919-825-2378.

— Storm survivors with unmet needs may call the statewide information line which can provide callers with nearby shelter, housing and other storm-related details. Dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. The information line is staffed around the clock to connect North Carolinians to disaster-related resources.

— Individuals who have suffered losses not covered by state or local government programs may benefit from case management services. To contact the Disaster Case Management service provider, email to [email protected] or call 910-672-6175.

— Those affected by a hurricane can access confidential crisis counseling services provided by the Hope 4 NC program, which is overseen by a division of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to counseling, survivors can receive assessments and referrals for services and support. Call 855-587-3463.

— Residents who have been displaced by a hurricane may search for available housing on NCHousingSearch.org and property owners and managers can add and/or update listings of available units. Login or call toll-free 877-428-8844 for assistance.

— Free legal services are available for low-income survivors of a disaster. Attorneys may be able to assist survivors with disaster-related legal matters. Call the Disaster Legal Services Hotline at 833-242-3549.

— If you need help with your insurance claim or settlements, call the NC Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212. For more information, go to NCHurriClaims.com.

— North Carolina has many programs and services for seniors. Details are available on the NC Department of Health and Human Services website: ncdhhs.gov/assistance/aging-and-adult-services.

— The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications as a result of Hurricane Florence is June 14. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

— Farmers and ranchers can apply for disaster assistance for damage or losses from hurricanes. Along with FEMA grants and SBA loans, farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Eligible losses covered by emergency loans and other programs may include crops and livestock. For information, go online to fsa.usda.gov.

— If you suspect fraud, waste, abuse or mismanagement of disaster relief operations, call the Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. Calls can be made anonymously and confidentially.

— For information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Experts say being prepared with a plan is important for residents