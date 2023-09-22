LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church recently celebrated its annual Family and Friends Day.

Family participants were representatives of the McLean, Maye and David families. A special program guest was the Union Grove Male Choir. The David Family represented by Captain Lena Wilson was the first place Family. Second place Family was the Maye family represented by Rev. Evelena Maye.

Eula McLean was the McLean Family captain.

“We are grateful to our family participants whose financial contributions will be used to reduce our church mortgage debt,” said program co-sponsor Rev. Essie Davis.