Weather affects completion date

LAURINBURG — The James L. Morgan Recreation Complex was abuzz Friday with activity during the morning shift of the community rebuild of Dragon Park.

Students from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke made up the bulk of volunteers on the active build site, but looming weather cast a dark shadow over an on-time completion.

“We’re still behind,” Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham said Friday morning. “Today is critical in terms of progress. We’re expecting some rain so who knows what could happen.”

The community build had a slow start on Monday with less than targeting volunteer participation, and rainy weather over the previous weekend made for tougher working conditions. The build is scheduled to be complete within six days, however, Graham told The Laurinburg Exchange he had already called in a crew to be at the ready to work on Sunday.

“We’re actually in the process of recruiting volunteers to potentially come out Sunday,” he said. “We’re trying to go ahead and schedule them just in case we need them.”

According to Graham, the playground was roughly 60-70% complete as of Friday morning. Several apparatuses could be seen erected on the site, while a large mountain of mulch stood at the ready to be deposited.

“Pulling in mulch is easy. We’re just trying to start working on these fine details then after that we’ll pretty much be at completion,” Graham said.

While some of the playground’s distinctive features will remain intact, Play by Design, a custom playground design company, has reimagined a park that is a lot more user-friendly and accessible for children.

Like the original playground, the park will have two areas; one for toddlers around 2-to-5-years-old as well as an area for children ages 6-to-12 years. Some new features will include two merry-go-rounds, nine slides, a ramp leading to one of the slides, a tree house and an obstacle course.

There are still many opportunities to volunteer at various times throughout the day. Volunteers are needed for various tasks, including everything from carpentry and manual labor to handing out food and water and assisting with childcare.

