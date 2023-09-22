RALEIGH — Funding for critical improvements for Scotland and neighboring counties, Robeson and Hoke, was secured in the compromise state budget approved by the state Senate Thursday.

Sen. Danny E. Britt (R-Robeson) said “After many months of negotiation with my house counterparts, we have crafted another monumental budget for the citizens of Scotland and Hoke counties. This budget includes pay raises for all teachers, state employees, law enforcement agencies as well as decreased individual personal income taxes. By the year 2027, all personal income taxes will be reduced to 2.49 %. No citizen will pay more than 2.49% individual income tax.

“I greatly appreciate the assistance of my counterparts in the House to craft this legislation. Representative Garland Pierce also worked very hard to ensure these items were in the budget,” Britt said.

The budget includes:

$200,000 to Scotland County for capital costs and equipment

$2,000,000 to Scotland County for Industrial Site Development

$6,500,000 in grant funding for capital improvements equipment for a public safety building

$100,000 for rural volunteer fire departments in Scotland County

$50,000 to the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission for improvements and equipment for the John Blue House

$7,000,000 to Laurinburg-Maxton Airport for runway extension and facility upgrades

$100,000 to the Scotland Health Care System for improvements or equipment, including mobile mammography equipment

$300,000 to the City of Laurinburg for a firefighter training facility

$50,000 to Hoke County for the Emergency Management Department

$25,000 to the Hoke Native American Scholarship Association

$5,000,000 to Hoke County for capital improvements and equipment, including $180,000 of that funding for the Puppy Creek Fire Department Burn Tower

$20,000,000 to the City of Laurinburg for water and sewer infrastructure funds including:

– $2,500,000 for the McColl Road water line replacement

– $7,500,000 for raw water system expansion

– $10,000,000 for wastewater treatment plant renovations

$9,500,000 to the City of Raeford for water and sewer infrastructure funds

$1,200,000 to Hoke County for water and sewer infrastructure funds