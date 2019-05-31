Heritage Memorials expands to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — A Pembroke business is expanding to Laurinburg, ready to provide Scotland County residents with a way to commemorate loved ones.

Heritage Memorials LLC. recently opened its new location at 914 S. Main St. The business focuses on headstones, foot-stones, vases and death dates with a variety of selections for customers to choose from.

The business is run by Andrew Smith, a full-time pastor who said that he opened the location since there weren’t any memorial businesses in Scotland County.

“I had heard of people going to Dillon and Florence (South Carolina) in this area for monuments and I thought that was a long way to drive,” Smith said. “We offer a variety of prices and locations and it’s convenient for families from start to finish.”

Smith added that, from tall headstones to flat monuments, the business works with the families on what they want — but also add in their own knowledge based on where their loved one is, since some cemeteries only allow a certain type of memorial.

The business has also welcomed a well-known face in Scotland County as the office manager. Mollie Flowers decided after going into retirement in 2017 as owner of the Gospel Music and Christian Bookstore downtown for over 25 years, retirement wasn’t for her.

Flowers can be found at the location Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.

Turnaround time for the monuments can be anywhere from a month to a maximum of 60 days, with Heritage installing the stones as well.

Smith added that if someone were to go by the office during times of operation and no one is there — if it’s something that needs to be done right away — they should go to the Pembroke location.

The business can be contacted at 910-3614-656. The Pembroke location is located at 403 Cherokee St.

