Commissioners to discuss upcoming fiscal-year budget

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting at the A.B. Gibson Center on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Scotland County Department of Social Services will give a presentation about the adult services they provide and read the Elder Abuse Awareness Month Proclamation to the board.

A public hearing will be held for the public on the budget for the upcoming 2019- 20 fiscal year. County Manager Kevin Patterson will lead that discussion along with a discussion on foreclosed property within the area. The talk will be about the number of years properties have been delinquent and the sales policy.

The board will approve or deny a Resolution for Support for the Lumber River Council of Governments. Patterson will close with a special presentation before the commissioners go into closed session.

