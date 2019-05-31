Habitat gets $150,000 grant from Red Cross

Carpenter Carpenter

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County received a grant from the American Red Cross this week to assist with its Roof Repair Ministry for those who suffered damage from Hurricane Florence.

“We look forward to working with Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County in their efforts to repair and restore homes that suffered damage from Hurricane Florence,” said Lauren Pearse, deputy director of Hurricane Florence Long-Term Recovery. “We feel confident their Roof Repair Ministry Program will continue to make a difference in the lives of disaster victims.

“This is exactly the kind of program the American Red Cross Hurricane Florence Long Term Recovery Community Grant Program was designed to support,” she added.

The grant from the ARC totals $150,000 and comes on the heels of a $300,000 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Office in April.

“I am thrilled to receive this funding. It could not come at a better time,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director of Habitat. “We are working hard to complete as many projects as possible while staying within our funding guidelines. The new funding from the Red Cross gives us the opportunity to complete more of the work that is needed for Hurricane Florence victims.”

Carpenter added that the goal with the funding is to repair 100 homes in a year. Habitat has already completed 25 projects with part of that funding.

“This now puts us over $600,000 in funding for our program in Scotland County since we began in December,” he said. “We have completed 45 projects to date.”

Carpenter encourages homeowners in Scotland County who still have leaking roofs from the storm to contact Habitat now.

“Our team will walk you through the application process to assure you have an opportunity to benefit from this program,” he said. “We know there are so many more who need our help, but they have to contact us so we can try to help them.”

Habitat can be reached at 910-276-3337 or [email protected]

“I am proud of the hard work everyone associated with Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is giving on these projects,” Carpenter said. “I am also still amazed by the amount of funding we have been able to bring into Scotland County to help these disaster victims.”

The average cost of Habitat’s projects is between $4,500 and $5,000.

To assist with ongoing Roof Repair Ministry

