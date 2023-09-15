PEMBROKE — The 33rd annual Pembroke Day at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be held on Sept. 28.

The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on the quad between Old Main and the Mary Livermore Library. Vendor booths from local businesses, nonprofits, health care agencies and student organizations will offer crafts, promotional giveaways and informational materials. Student clubs, campus organizations, academic departments and university programs will also participate.

Student Health Services will coordinate a health fair to include free health screenings. Representatives from health agencies will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on various topics. Entertainment will be provided by the UNCP “Spirit of the Carolinas” Marching Band, UNCP, Pembroke Singers, UNCP Concert Band and the local dance troupe Robeson Rockers. The Lumbee ambassadors are also scheduled to make an appearance.

Pembroke Day — one of the university’s longest-running traditions — results from collaborative efforts between UNCP, the Town of Pembroke and the Pembroke Chamber of Commerce. Pembroke Day offers a chance for students to learn about area businesses and resources and the community to learn more about the many programs, partnerships and services the university provides.