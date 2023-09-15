ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College will once again be hosting a Cyber Security Summit this fall to help raise awareness about the need to protect online activity, as well as career opportunities in the field of cyber security.

The Cyber Security Summit will be held Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham. Guest speakers will be founder and chief executive officer of Semper Sec Rob Carson and chief operating officer and co-founder of Semper Sec Bradley Stine. These two experts in cyber security will preside over three sessions planned for the day.

In session one, participants will be presented with an overview of the current cyber threat landscape and best practices for mitigation. During session two, which will include a lunch break, the focus will be on cybersecurity jobs and how to begin a career in this ever-evolving line of work.

Those who attend the summit, are encouraged to bring their laptop in for a quick check to make sure they are using the security that is built-in to their operating system. This will be part of the “community health check” of session three.

About the Presenters

With over a decade working in information security management, Carson has held positions as vice president of operations at InteliSecure, director of security at Cherwell Software and director of programmatic services at Celsus Advisory Group.

In addition to his private sector experience, Carson has served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years. He built and led high-performing teams, resulting in mission accomplishment through troop welfare.

As a cybersecurity leader having a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry, Stine brings knowledge to the organization. Prior to joining Semper Sec, he held positions as chief technology officer at Colorado Attorney General’s Office, security assessments and incident response manager at InteliSecure, director of security at Cherwell Software and senior manager at Deloitte.

Throughout his career, Stine has played a key role in the development and delivery of technology-driven business solutions, including projects centered around cloud transformation, CI pipeline automation, and identity access management.

For more information about the Cyber Security Summit, contact Richmond Community College’s Small Business Center Director Anna Holloway at 910-410-1687 or aahol[email protected]. The summit is free and open to the public.