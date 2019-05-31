Elder Abuse Awareness Month kickoff set

LAURINBURG — The month of June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and the Scotland County Department of Social Services will hold its first awareness ceremony next week.

“It’s an event to bring light to the issue,” said Kimberly McRae, adult service supervisor at DSS. “There are vulnerable adults within the community and we want to make sure they are safe.”

She added that all adults with disabilities and elderly adults of all social, economic, racial and ethnic standing can be a target.

“They can be targeted for abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said McRae. “Scotland County DSS actively promotes the independence of adults and strives to protect them against all types of abuse. It’s also a community responsibility and it is imperative that we all work together to prevent these types of abuse.”

She added the proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper will be read along with prayer and a poem.

“We want to make people aware and let them know we are a resource they can call on if they experience or witness any of these issues,” said McRae.

She asks guests to wear purple in honor of elder abuse awareness. Cake and punch will be available after the program.

The Elder Abuse Awareness Kickoff Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 5, starting at 2 p.m. outside of the Scotland County Department of Social Services, 1405 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

