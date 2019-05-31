Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department Thursday that someone had taken out the air conditioning unit to break into the residence. Once inside the suspect stole a 51-inch TV, a Dell laptop and an assortment of groceries totaling $1,100.

LAURINBURG —A resident of West Covington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole an assortment of change, a 9mm handgun, a gold necklace and a lock box containing antique United States coins totaling $6,290.

LAURINBURG — A resident Laurel Hill reported to the police department Thursday that a male had broken into her car while it was parked on Gill Street and stole a purse, cell phone and makeup case totaling $190. Officers located the suspect 20-year-old Samuel Lee McDonald of Terry Drive. He was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny with a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Graham Street reported to the police department on Thursday unknown persons caused $100 damage to a window frame in an attempt to gain entry to the residence but tripped an alarm. The police also got a call of a suspicious person wearing blue shorts and a gas mask in the area of the attempted break-in but were unable to locate the individual.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — McKenzie Supply Company on US Highway 401 Bypass reported to the police department Thursday that while an employee was at Walmart a money bag containing $760 was taken from the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that while walking off the porch a male grabbed her purse and took off towards Second and East Vance Street. The purse contained $250 in cash and the suspect was unable to be located.

