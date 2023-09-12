LAURINBURG — Jim Quick will return to his Laurinburg roots with his band to deliver the final Hasty Realty Lauriburg After 5 concert of the season.

The concert series since April has brought soul, R&B, rock, country, funk and beach music with groups like The Emberz, Tru Sol Band, Pazzaz Band and Heads Up Penny.

Jim Quick & Coastline will take the stage at McDuffie Square on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Quick’s been touring the Southeast for more than 20 years, playing nearly 250-plus shows per year, and has released more than 11 albums including his newest, DOWN SOUTH, according to the band’s website. Originally introducing their music as the Coastline Band — a band of friends who played the Carolina beach bars day in and day out — the group pushed Quick to the forefront and naturally transformed into Jim Quick & Coastline. Known for his all-out performances and deliberate, off-the-cuff wisecracks, Jim has been a gracious recipient of the Carolina Music Awards “Entertainer Of The Year Award” – sixteen times.

During last year’s performance, Jim Quick and Coastline brought in around 750 to 800 spectators.