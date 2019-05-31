Pilot Club of Laurinburg celebrates 50 years

LAURINBURG — The Pilot Club of Laurinburg gathered to celebrate 50 years of friendship and service at its annual awards program on Thursday.

Members and guests enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres and social time before beginning the award ceremony at the First Baptist Church. Pilot NC District Governor Leslie McLaughlin spoke of the club’s original purpose.

“Pilot International, the historic inspiration for the name, was the riverboat pilots who would steer a true course through calm or troubled waters,” said McLaughlin. “I just want to say congratulations to the Pilot Club of Laurinburg for 50 years and I hope for 50 more.”

Ramona Wright highlighted the Laurinburg club’s history, saying the club was chartered May 7, 1969.

“It started with 38 charter members — and what a busy time it has been,” said Wright. “Many fundraisers were held and many memories come to mind. In 1969, members of the Winston-Salem Pilot Club were looking at the possibility of organizing a club in our area. They came, they saw, they liked it and the Pilot Club of Laurinburg became a reality.”

She mentioned through the years, how the club has grown and created the Anchor Club (high school) and the Scottish Pilot Club.

“We cannot rest on the laurels of the past because we are a club on the move,” said Wright. “Tonight, as we celebrate 50 years of service, we pledge to you that we will always be a club striving to do more, care more and be more.”

Nominees for membership are made by club members and voted on by secret ballots. On Thursday, the club recognized and surprised original charter member Sadie Odom with the 2019 Community Service Award.

“I feel so honored,” said Odom. “I thank you all and congratulations on the progress you’ve made in the club.”

Public Relations Chair Sylvia Stewart received the 2019 Leadership Award and President Amy Innis won 2019 Pilot of the Year.

WLNC and The Laurinburg Exchange were given Special Media Recognition awards for covering the Laurinburg Pilot Club events. The members ended the night singing its song, “Sail On International.”

“… Let’s be faithful to our creed, help someone in need, so be true to Pilot International,” sang the crowd.

