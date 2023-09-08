LAURINBURG — The public is asked to join Live Like Madison nonprofit on Sept. 23 at Saint Andrews University for the inaugural FlaminGlo Family Fun Run and Walk during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

This family-friendly event includes a variety of activities with the main event being a “glow-run,” through the campus.

“One of the goals of our foundation is to raise awareness about the effects and impacts of pediatric cancer. I can’t think of a more impactful way to get the message across than to be able to run or walk through a course lit by 1800 luminaries, and knowing that each luminary represents a child who will lose their life to cancer this year,” said Laura Fedak, president of Live Like Madison.

This year’s event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the run/walk beginning at 8 p.m. Attendees can experience music, food trucks and glow-in-the-dark lawn games while there. Festivities conclude at 10 p.m.

From running and walking, to making a donation, to purchasing a luminary to sponsoring the event; there are many ways to support the FlaminGlo Family Fun Run.

“One of the things most people remember about Madison is that she loved to have fun,” Fedak also said. “She loved playing games, and if there was music playing she was dancing. When our team began planning for this event, we knew in order for it to be ‘Madison approved’ it had to have all of those things.”

For more information about the event, visit livelikemadison.org.

To register or purchase luminaries or gold awareness bows, visit live-like-madison.square.site/.

Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $100. If interested in sponsoring this event, send an email to: [email protected].

Proceeds for the FlaminGlo Family Fun Run & Walk benefit pediatric cancer research and awareness efforts through Live Like Madison.

Live Like Madison, Inc. (LLM) is a 501(c)3 dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, supporting children and families impacted by the disease, and building awareness in communities through education and events. LLM was established to honor 7-year-old Madison Fedak who lost her life to osteosarcoma in December 2019 and was born out of a promise that Madison’s mother made to her to do everything she could to fight the disease. LLM’s programs include community blood drives in Madison’s hometown, Laurinburg, NC which potentially helped to save more than 4,000 lives to date. To learn more about LLM, visit livelikemadison.org.