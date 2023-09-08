St. Andrews University students assist in building bocce courts for the Scotland County Senior Games as part of the United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring.

LAURINBURG — About 200 people converged upon the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Friday then dispersed throughout Scotland County to lend a helping hand through volunteerism.

The occasion was the United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring, a volunteer event that brings the community together to create a positive impact on the nonprofits and human service providers that help those in need.

Coy Moody, executive director of the local United Way, said that more than 200 participated this year and each was projected to produce about three hours of service.

“I’m really excited about the turnout this year … The room was full,” Moody said of the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall, where volunteers met for breakfast and kickoff.

“Right before the pandemic, we had over 300 volunteers so since the pandemic this has probably been the biggest turnout we’ve had,” Moody added.

Many of the individuals volunteering this year represented employees from manufacturing facilities, the hospital and other businesses as well as students at St. Andrews University, but Moody was most impressed with the number of folks who were new to the area and decided to join.

“That’s a good opportunity for them to learn a little bit more about what we do here,” Moody said.

Service projects ranged from constructing non-sew fleece quilts that will be donated to residents in nursing homes, and painting fire hydrants alongside emergency services; to organizing crafts for Safety Town, to constructing sawhorses in preparation for the Dragon Park rebuild as well as bocce courts for the Scotland County Senior Games.

Moody said the Day of Caring gives people the opportunity to step away from their everyday lives and see the programs and services that Scotland County has to offer.

“We have some pretty awesome nonprofits … They’re busy working. They’re not out there promoting themselves so oftentimes they kind of just get overlooked so it’s an opportunity for people to get to see the challenges that they face as well see what they have to offer,” Moody said.

Moody thanked all of the volunteers who “really showed up today’ for their community.

To learn more about the United Way of Scotland County and the nonprofits they service, call 910-276-6064 or [email protected].

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3169.