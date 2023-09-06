LAURINBURG — Spectrum announced it will launch internet, mobile, television and voice services to more than 150 homes and small businesses throughout Scotland County.

Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Scotland County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund-related investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.

“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities across America through RDOF,” said Tim Williams vice president of Construction at Spectrum. “Our investment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Scotland County. We are providing local residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and U.S.-based customer service.”

“Spectrum continues its commitment to expand broadband services to our local communities, helping many businesses, educators, and community members stay connected,” said state Sen. Danny Britt. “I have worked tirelessly to see that broadband funding was made available from the state to make these RDOF expansions possible.”