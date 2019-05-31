United Way recognizes volunteers at awards ceremony

LAURINBURG — Despite putting its campaign on hold for hurricane relief and outreach programs, the United Way of Scotland County exceeded its campaign goal for the year.

On Thursday, the United Way held it’s annual awards program in conjunction with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours.

“It’s important to recognize those who give to our campaign,” said Coy Moody, executive director of the United Way. “We really can’t do it alone. We have to have donors who are willing to give to the agencies that we have made a commitment to provide financial support to … this community is a giving community and they really came through for us.”

It was announced that $294,000 was raised in essentially two months, surpassing the $280,000 goal.

“The campaign season started off great with our Day of Caring, which was very successful — we had over 200 volunteers,” Hernandez said. “Then, exactly a week after, Hurricane Florence hit and so we quickly switched from campaigning to outreach and pretty much all of September and October was an outreach to do what we could to help those in the community who were affected.”

It was in November that Hernandez and fellow campaign Co-Chair Kim Liles learned that only around 35 percent of the campaign goal had been met.

“Then it was all hands on deck and we did a lot of cool stuff,” Hernandez said. “We did the small business blitz, which was like an Amazing Race where we split into teams and had different challenges to go into small businesses in town who might normally give to try and kick-start donations.”

During the awards ceremony where awards for appreciation, excellence, outstanding achievement and various others were given out — Moody gave out the two bigger awards.

The United Way Service award went to the person who Moody said “was always there for the United Way, always giving a pure genuine commitment to the organization” — current Board President Carol Nichols.

“You can often find her at events throughout the county giving support to anyone or anything that loves Laurinburg,” Moody said. “When I say support it’s not just limited to financial support — she gives 100-percent. She’s there when you need prospective, she’s there when you need to make a tough decision, she’s there when you just need someone by your side, she’s there when it’s time to roll up your sleeve and do some hard work.”

The other big award of the night was the Volunteer of the Year award, which went to an office staff who helped the United Way in a variety of ways — the Scotland County Partnership for Children and Families.

“Being a one-person office, it’s impossible for me at times to be everywhere I need to be, so I rely heavily on my volunteers,” Moody said. “The recipient of this year’s award didn’t have to be asked, they were just there. They would show up at the office and say I’m here, what do you want me to do?”

Moody added that they were instrumental during food bag giveaways, helping distribution of trucks and helped distribute throughout the community and much more.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5340.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5344.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5332.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5324.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5328.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1__DSC5322.jpg